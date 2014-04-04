April 4 General Motors has hired Jeff
Eller as a crisis management adviser, the New York Times
reported, as the automaker faces investigations over ignition
switch defects linked to deadly crashes and mounting recalls.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday endured a
withering attack at a U.S. Senate hearing that opened with
accusations that the company fostered "a culture of cover-up."
The creation of the team of outside advisers stands in
marked contrast to GM's early approach to handling the crisis,
when it looked primarily inward to set strategy, the newspaper
said. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)
Eller was chairman at Public Strategies Inc, which has
advised U.S. presidents and top CEOs on how to navigate complex
communications and public policy issues, and represented
Firestone in its tire recall in 2000.
GM spokesman Greg Martin did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment.
Eller could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S
business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)