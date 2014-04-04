* India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.4 percent
lower while the broader NSE index is down 0.37 on profit
taking after a record-hitting rally.
* Investors took profit in most blue-chip stocks after shares
hit their ninth consecutive record high on Thursday and on
caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day.
* State Bank of India was down 1.2 percent while Oil
and Natural Gas Corp was down 2.3 percent.
* Market participants also seen paring of positions ahead the
general elections scheduled to start next week.
* Asian markets were settling for a subdued session on Friday as
investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while
the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened
the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet.
* Overseas investors bought a net $119.11 million worth of
shares on Thursday, bringing the total since February to nearly
$3.5 billion.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com;
+91-22-6180-7183/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)