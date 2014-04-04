* India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.4 percent lower while the broader NSE index is down 0.37 on profit taking after a record-hitting rally. * Investors took profit in most blue-chip stocks after shares hit their ninth consecutive record high on Thursday and on caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day. * State Bank of India was down 1.2 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp was down 2.3 percent. * Market participants also seen paring of positions ahead the general elections scheduled to start next week. * Asian markets were settling for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet. * Overseas investors bought a net $119.11 million worth of shares on Thursday, bringing the total since February to nearly $3.5 billion. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7183/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)