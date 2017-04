* Shares in Indian sugar companies were trading higher after a spike in sugar prices which is likely to boost manufacturers' margins, traders say. * Local sugar prices are hovering near their highest level in 15 months as demand from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice-cream makers improves due to the summer season. Sugar price has risen 14 percent in just five weeks traders say. * Shares in Bajaj Hindusthan were up 7.8 percent, Balrampur Chini Mills rose 4.8 percent and Shree Renuka Sugars gained 5.2 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)