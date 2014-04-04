* USD/INR trading at 60.29/30 versus its close of 60.1650/1750 on Thursday, tracking weakness in local shares, Asian currencies and on the back of dollar demand from importers. The unit rose as high as 60.3925, the highest since March 25. * Most other Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading down 0.5 percent and will be watched during the day for cues on foreign fund flows, which have been a key factor hurting the pair in recent sessions. * Caution also prevailing ahead of U.S. jobs data due post market close. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)