* Indian shares continue to retreat for a second day after hitting their ninth straight life high on Thursday as investors pare positions after recent rally on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day and general elections starting Monday. * India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.45 percent lower, while the broader NSE index is down 0.4 on profit-taking after a record-hitting rally. * Among blue chips, ITC Ltd falls 0.9 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd is down 0.8 percent. * Software stocks fall on caution ahead of Infosys Ltd kicking off March-quarter earnings season with its results on April 15. * Infosys is down 0.6 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 0.9 percent while HCL Technologies Ltd is down 1.6 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)