April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Theta Capital Pte. Ltd.

Guarantor PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk and certain of its subsidiaries

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1054375446

