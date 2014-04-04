April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Theta Capital Pte. Ltd.
Guarantor PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk and certain of its subsidiaries
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date April 11, 2022
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.0 pct
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch & Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1054375446
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)