* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 4 bps to 9.05 percent, its highest since Dec. 6, after the central bank's first debt auction of the new fiscal year was under-subscribed for one of the tranches. * The Reserve Bank of India devolved to primary dealers 8.64 billion rupees out of the 30 billion rupees sale in 9.23 percent 2043 bonds. Overall, the RBI sold 160 billion rupees worth of debt. * The 10-year bond yield was at 9.03 percent, up 2 basis points from its previous close at 0938 GMT. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)