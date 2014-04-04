* USD/INR trading at 60.20/21 versus its close of 60.1650/1750 on Thursday but off the session high of 60.3925, the highest since March 25, as some selling in the greenback seen by foreign banks. * Losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar and a fall in the domestic share market limiting a further fall in the pair. * Local shares posted their biggest fall in a month, ending down for a second consecutive session and continuing to retreat from a record high hit in the previous session as investors pared positions in blue chips such as Reliance Industries * Caution also prevailing ahead of the U.S. jobs data due post market close which will be the key in setting the direction for next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)