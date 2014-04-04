* A record-setting rally in Indian shares is running out of gas as the country kicks off a five-week election process on Monday. * Hopes the main opposition Bhartiya Janata Party, seen as more business-friendly, would come to power had sparked the rally but traders say those expectations now are more than priced in. * U.S. jobs monthly data later in the day will also set the tone for global markets. * Foreign flows would remain on watch as overseas investors have been heavy buyers of Indian shares, adding $119.11 million worth of cash shares on Thursday, and bringing the total since February end to nearly $3.5 billion. * Also, India will release monthly industrial output data for February on April 11 around 5.30 PM IST (1200 GMT). KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Sat: Flash FY14 results for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Mon: India's general elections to start Tues: Markets would be closed for a local festival Wedn: Release of Fed minutes Fri: India's industrial output data for Feb (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)