April 4 Canada's stock futures were little
changed on Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of
key U.S. employment data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07
percent at 0715 ET.
Employment and Ivey PMI data is due at 0830 ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as sluggish U.S.
economic data increased investor anxiety ahead of an upcoming
jobs report and a drop in bullion hurt gold-mining shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.12
percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were up 0.25 percent.
TOP STORIES
Air Canada on Thursday said it expects
higher first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization and impairment, and aircraft rent due
to system-wide traffic growth and capacity increase.
A lack of comprehensive data on Canada's housing sector
poses risks to the country's hot real estate market by
restricting information that could help investors make sound
decisions, according to a prominent Canadian economist.
As a decision nears on naming the Bank of Canada's new No. 2
policymaker, one of two vacancies on its key rate-setting
committee, analysts say the bank should tap internal talent for
at least one of the jobs instead of looking outside.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1290.9; +0.51 pct
US crude : $101.17; +0.88 pct
Brent crude : $106.56; +0.39 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6679.25; +0.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$10.50 from C$10.25
Hudson's Bay Co : Canaccord Genuity, Credit Suisse
cut target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Non-Farm Payrolls for March: Expected 200,000 Prior
175,000
08:30 Private Payrolls for March: Expected 195,000 Prior
162,000
08:30 Manufacturing Payrolls for March: Expected 7,000 Prior
6,000
08:30 Government Payrolls for March: Prior 13,000
08:30 Unemployment Rate for March: Expected 6.6 pct Prior
6.7 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index for w/e: Prior 133.5
10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized for w/e: Prior 2.9 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting By Pronita Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)