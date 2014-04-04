(Adds U.S. and Canadian economic data)
April 4 Positive Canadian jobs data pushed stock
index futures higher even as March U.S. payroll numbers came in
modestly below expectations.
Canada added 42,900 jobs in March, twice as many as
expected, led by gains in part-time work and in the public
sector, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.18
percent at 08:45 ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as sluggish U.S.
economic data increased investor anxiety ahead of an upcoming
jobs report and a drop in bullion hurt gold-mining shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.32
percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were up 0.57 percent.
TOP STORIES
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 192,000 new jobs last
month after rising 197,000 in February, the Labor Department
said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
employment to increase 200,000 in March.
Air Canada on Thursday said it expects
higher first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization and impairment, and aircraft rent due
to system-wide traffic growth and capacity increase.
A lack of comprehensive data on Canada's housing sector
poses risks to the country's hot real estate market by
restricting information that could help investors make sound
decisions, according to a prominent Canadian economist.
As a decision nears on naming the Bank of Canada's new No. 2
policymaker, one of two vacancies on its key rate-setting
committee, analysts say the bank should tap internal talent for
at least one of the jobs instead of looking outside.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,295.4; +0.86 pct
US crude : $101.1; +0.81 pct
Brent crude : $106.6; +0.42 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,689; +0.7 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$10.50 from C$10.25
Hudson's Bay Co : Canaccord Genuity, Credit Suisse
cut target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
08:30 Non-Farm Payrolls for March: Actual 192,000 Revised
197,000
08:30 Private Payrolls for March: Actual 192,000 Revised
188,000
08:30 Manufacturing Payrolls for March: Actual -1,000
Revised 19,000
08:30 Government Payrolls for March: Revised 9,000
08:30 Unemployment Rate for March: Actual 6.7 pct Prior 6.7
pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index for w/e: Prior 133.5
10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized for w/e: Prior 2.9 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
