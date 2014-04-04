BANGALORE, Apr 04 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38000 ICS-201(B22mm) 38500 ICS-102(B22mm) 25500 ICS-103(23mm) 30100 ICS-104(24mm) 36600 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38500 ICS-105(27mm) 42200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38200 ICS-105MMA(27) 39400 ICS-105PHR(28) 43200 ICS-105(28mm) 40200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 41200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41800 ICS-105(30mm) 41700 ICS-105(31mm) 42400 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 59000