BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
* 1Q FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.425 cents, 2.3% higher