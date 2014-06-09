* Indian shares seen hitting second consecutive record highs, helped by foreign investor buying and gains in other global markets. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.3 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.83 billion rupees ($217.09 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising U.S. Treasury yields. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's biggest car maker, said it expected a saving of about 105 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 15 years by entering into a contract manufacturing agreement with parent Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T. * India's central bank said on Friday it has decided to include investments in non-convertible shares, redeemable preference shares and debentures within the $51 billion limit reserved for foreign investment in corporate debt in India. ($1 = 59.1000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)