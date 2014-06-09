* Indian shares seen hitting second consecutive record highs,
helped by foreign investor buying and gains in other global
markets.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.3 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.83 billion
rupees ($217.09 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall
Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic
momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising U.S.
Treasury yields.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's biggest car
maker, said it expected a saving of about 105 billion rupees
($1.77 billion) over 15 years by entering into a contract
manufacturing agreement with parent Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T.
* India's central bank said on Friday it has decided to include
investments in non-convertible shares, redeemable preference
shares and debentures within the $51 billion limit reserved for
foreign investment in corporate debt in India.
($1 = 59.1000 Indian Rupees)
