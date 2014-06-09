* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.51 percent on Friday, seen lower at open, aided by strong foreign buying and the rupee's strength. * Investors will also look at economic indicators, including May consumer prices and April industrial output due on Thursday, although the next RBI review will not be until early August. * Investors bought a net $425.43 million in debt on Thursday, taking their total purchases in the debt market so far this month to $1.01 billion. * The rupee rose on Friday, tracking a rally in domestic shares to record highs, but broader gains were capped as the central bank was spotted buying dollars intermittently through the session to cap gains. * The benchmark 10-year paper, which closed at 102.0250 rupees on Friday, seen opening 10 paise higher.