* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.51 percent on Friday, seen lower at open, aided by
strong foreign buying and the rupee's strength.
* Investors will also look at economic indicators, including May
consumer prices and April industrial output due on Thursday,
although the next RBI review will not be until early August.
* Investors bought a net $425.43 million in debt on Thursday,
taking their total purchases in the debt market so far this
month to $1.01 billion.
* The rupee rose on Friday, tracking a rally in domestic shares
to record highs, but broader gains were capped as the central
bank was spotted buying dollars intermittently through the
session to cap gains.
* The benchmark 10-year paper, which closed at 102.0250 rupees
on Friday, seen opening 10 paise higher.