* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with its Friday's close of 59.17/18, tracking gains in the local stock market. * Traders expect the pair to open in the 58.95 levels with upticks to 59.30 expected to be sold. * Indian shares seen hitting record highs, helped by foreign investor buying and gains in other global markets. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.3 percent. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 59.62/72 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards.