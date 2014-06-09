* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with its
Friday's close of 59.17/18, tracking gains in the local stock
market.
* Traders expect the pair to open in the 58.95 levels with
upticks to 59.30 expected to be sold.
* Indian shares seen hitting record highs, helped by foreign
investor buying and gains in other global markets.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.3 percent.
* See for a snapshot of Asian pairs.
* The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 59.62/72 levels in the
offshore non-deliverable forwards.