* Indian shares hit a record high for the second consecutive session as blue-chips rise on continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new Modi government. * The BSE index rose as much as 0.81 percent to mark its all-time high at 25,604.33 while the broader NSE index rose 0.85 percent to a life high of 7,648.25. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.83 billion rupees ($217.1 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Gains also track higher Asian stocks following record close on Wall Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic momentum. * Larsen & Toubro gains 1.9 percent while UltraTech Cement is up 2.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)