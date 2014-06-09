* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield mostly unchanged as traders look to consolidate positions after the yield hit an over four-month low on Friday, and fell for a fourth straight session. * Overseas investors have exhausted 89 percent of their allowed investment limits into Indian debt, data showed, which may halt further gains in bonds, traders said. * An absence of bond auction this week to cap broader falls but the market watching out for key consumer price inflation data for May on Thursday, although the next RBI review will not be until early August. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.49-8.55 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)