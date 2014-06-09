Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
* India's Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a manufacturer of optical fibres and telecommunication cables, surged 8.6 percent after India's prime minister on Sunday tweeted about the importance of an "information highway" in his official Twitter account. * Modi tweeted "Infrastructure should not only be about Highways but also about Information Highways! The way ahead lies in creating optical fibre networks". (link.reuters.com/vyw89v) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
April 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous day Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.990 109.07 -0.84 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3966 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.312 30.363 +0.17 Korean won 1132.10 1134.4