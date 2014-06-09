* India's Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a manufacturer of optical fibres and telecommunication cables, surged 8.6 percent after India's prime minister on Sunday tweeted about the importance of an "information highway" in his official Twitter account. * Modi tweeted "Infrastructure should not only be about Highways but also about Information Highways! The way ahead lies in creating optical fibre networks". (link.reuters.com/vyw89v) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)