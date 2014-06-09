* Shares of India's Gateway Distriparks gain 1.7 percent after ICICI Prudential Mutual fund on Friday raised its stake by 0.92 percent in the company to 3.86 percent via block deal on the National Stock Exchange. * The fund bought 1 million shares of the company at a price of 228 rupees a share, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)