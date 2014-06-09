* USD/INR trading at 59.06/07 versus its close of 59.17/18 on Friday, tracking gains in the local share market but further losses averted on the back of central bank intervention. * The central bank was earlier spotted buying dollars to prevent the greenback from weakening beyond the 59 mark, traders said. * The main share index trading up 0.5 percent on the day and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. * Most emerging Asian currencies rose as U.S. and China data pointed to a strengthening global economic recovery, while the yuan jumped after the central bank fixed the daily mid-point surprisingly higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)