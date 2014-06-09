(Corrects third bullet point to say "parliament", not "lower house") * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.54 percent on profit-taking after significant gains over the last four sessions. * Traders expect yields to remain in a tight range after the most-traded 10-year yield hit a more than four-month low on Friday. * Traders cited little impact from President Pranab Mukherjee's speech in parliament, where he laid out an investor-friendly reform agenda, as had been largely anticipated by markets. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.51-8.55 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)