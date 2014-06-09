* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield comes off a session low of 8.49 percent to trade at 8.55 percent. The yield closed at 8.51 percent on Friday. * Domestic news agency Cogencis quoted India's Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram saying the government did not have plans, as of now, to increase the limit of government debt for foreign investors. * "Why would we hike the limit just because they have reached the limit...The limits are set because of due considerations. At the moment there is no thought in changing the limits," Mayaram was quoted by Cogencis as saying. * Reuters earlier reported that India was likely to raise the foreign investment limit in government debt soon, citing four officials with direct knowledge of the government's thinking. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)