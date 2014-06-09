MEDIA-Rolls-Royce keen to make small aircraft with Indian companies - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jun 09 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3030/3133 3022/3141 MEDIUM 30 3152/3300 3150/3285
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy