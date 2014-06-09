BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
June 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 100.478
Reoffer price 100.478
Yield 9.8 pct
Payment Date June 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 100 million Brazilian
Real when fungible
ISIN XS1023246843
