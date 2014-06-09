June 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 100.478

Reoffer price 100.478

Yield 9.8 pct

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 100 million Brazilian

Real when fungible

ISIN XS1023246843

