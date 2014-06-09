BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B