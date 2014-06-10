* Indian shares are likely to open stronger tracking firm regional markets and on continued strong foreign fund inflows, traders say. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.19 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.37 billion rupees ($90.83 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * India will consider giving subsidised diesel, cheaper loans and extra seeds to farmers if rains turn out to be poor this year, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh said, adding the country was ready to deal with a patchy monsoon. * Also on watch, would be the monthly trade data as India is expected to release trade data for May on Tuesday. ($1 = 59.1200 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)