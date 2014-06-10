* USD/INR seen opening flat around 59.20 levels compared with Monday's close of 59.20/21. * The pair rose on Monday as continued dollar buying by the central bank and demand for the greenback from importers offset positive sentiment due to record high domestic shares. * However, strong foreign inflows in both equities and debt markets likely to keep sentiment positive, traders say. * Foreign investors bought a net $826.9 million in debt markets on Friday, the highest single-day flows since Jan. 15. * Indian shares also likely to open stronger, tracking firm regional markets and on continued strong foreign fund inflows, traders say. The NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.1 percent. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 59.87/97 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards.