* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.55 percent on Monday, seen flat at open in the absence of any major cues. * Traders cautious after the government said on Monday it expects below-average rains in the monsoon season, and expect public sector banks selling on upticks. * Foreign investors bought a net $826.9 million in debt markets on Friday, the highest single-day flows since Jan. 15. * Investors also waiting for consumer price inflation data for May due out on Thursday. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in the 8.53-8.57 percent band for the day.