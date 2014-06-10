* India's BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.5 percent lower. * Profit-taking is seen after stocks surged to a record high on Monday. * The NSE index on Monday gained as much as 1.2 percent to hit an all-time high of 7,673.70, while the BSE index rose as much as 0.98 percent to hit a record high of 25,644.77. * Housing Development Finance Corp falls 1.1 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 2 percent. * Investors also point to some caution ahead of retail inflation data for May and factory output for April on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)