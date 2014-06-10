* USD/INR trading at 59.28/29 versus its close of 59.20/21 on Monday tracking weakness in the domestic sharemarket. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into domestic share and debt market for direction. Foreign investors bought a net $826.9 million in debt markets on Friday, the highest single-day flows since Jan. 15. * The pair is likely to see some resistance around 59.40 levels, holding it in a 59.20 to 59.40 range for the day. * Local stocks trading down 0.21 percent. * Most other Asian currencies also weakened against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, clinging to gains made the previous day thanks to higher U.S. bond yields after last week's solid U.S. jobs report. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)