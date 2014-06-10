* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.57 percent, from Monday's close of 8.55 percent. * Profit-taking resumes for a second straight session although traders look to consolidate around current levels in the absence of any immediate triggers. * Market cautious on inflation outlook after the government said on Monday it expects below-average rains in the monsoon season. * Key data on watch: Consumer price inflation for May due out on Thursday. * Demand saturation expected from foreign investors after exhaustion of nearly 93 percent of available investment limit into government bonds, data from National Securities Depository Ltd showed. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in 8.53-8.57 percent band for the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)