* India's software and pharmaceutical exporters, seen as defensive stocks, gain as investors look to reduce risk and volatility in their portfolios as local indexes edge lower on profit taking. * In software stocks, Tech Mahindra gains 2.1 percent while Wipro rises 1.6 percent. * Among pharmaceutical stocks, Lupin Ltd gains 2 percent while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories rises 0.3 percent.