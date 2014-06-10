* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged on day at 8.55 percent, coming off the day's high of 8.58 percent. * Bonds shed losses after Finance Ministry's Principal Economic Adviser Ila Patnaik said the government can pare its fiscal deficit without hurting people, although her comments came from a panel discussion where she spoke in her capacity as an economist. * The new government is likely to present the 2014/15 budget in early or mid-July and is widely expected to announce measures to curtail the fiscal deficit. * Further gains unlikely as the market is in a consolidation mode after sharp gains last week. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in 8.53-8.57 percent band for the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)