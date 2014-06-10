* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged
on day at 8.55 percent, coming off the day's high of 8.58
percent.
* Bonds shed losses after Finance Ministry's Principal Economic
Adviser Ila Patnaik said the government can pare its fiscal
deficit without hurting people, although her comments came from
a panel discussion where she spoke in her capacity as an
economist.
* The new government is likely to present the 2014/15 budget in
early or mid-July and is widely expected to announce measures to
curtail the fiscal deficit.
* Further gains unlikely as the market is in a consolidation
mode after sharp gains last week.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen in 8.53-8.57 percent band for
the day.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)