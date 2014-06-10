* USD/INR at 59.30/31 versus its close of 59.20/21 on
Monday, tracking losses in the domestic share market and falls
in other Asian currencies versus the dollar.
* Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into the
domestic share and debt markets for direction. Foreign investors
bought a net $826.9 million in debt markets on Friday, the
highest single-day flows since Jan. 15.
* The pair is likely to see some resistance around 59.40 levels,
holding it in a 59.20 to 59.40 range for the day, traders say.
* Local stocks down 0.4 percent.
* Most emerging Asian currencies dipped as U.S. Treasury yields
underpinned the dollar, while the Chinese yuan rose to its
strongest level in more than three weeks after the central
bank's firm guidance.
