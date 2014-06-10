June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.888

Reoffer price 99.888

Yield 3.665 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NAB & TD Securities

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

