Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 94.599
Yield 7.352 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited, London
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (split selling 1.1875 pct and 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 295 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0875628165
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.