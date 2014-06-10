June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 94.599

Yield 7.352 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited, London

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (split selling 1.1875 pct and 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 295 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0875628165

