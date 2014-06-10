BANGALORE, JUNE 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25400 ICS-103(23mm) 30300 ICS-104(24mm) 35400 ICS-202(26mm) 42900 ICS-105(26mm) 31700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35000 ICS-105(27mm) 43400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32500 ICS-105MMA(27) 36400 ICS-105PHR(28) 44400 ICS-105(28mm) 39800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40600 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41600 ICS-105(30mm) 42400 ICS-105(31mm) 43400 ICS-106(32mm) 45000 ICS-107(34mm) 59500