Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.69
Reoffer yield 2.048 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.26bp
over the July 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC,
Natixis & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS1077772538
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.