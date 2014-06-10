Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
***
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 13, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.372
Reoffer price 99.372
Reoffer Yield 1.721 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.45bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 13, 2014
ISIN XS1077631635
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 13, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 40 basis points
Issue price 99.909
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points
Payment Date June 13, 2014
ISIN XS1077632013
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale
Bank and UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.