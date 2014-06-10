Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.72
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.6bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Pohjola & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Fees undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1077588017
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.