June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bupa Finance Plc (Bupa)

Guarantor British United Provident Association Limited

Issue Amount 350 million

Maturity Date June 17, 2021

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.463

Reoffer price 99.463

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct 2021 UKT

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1075309754

