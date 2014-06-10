June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2021

Coupon 3 month Libor + 20 basis points

Issue price 100.002

Reoffer price 100.002

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 20 basis points

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1068966073

