Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21, 2021
Coupon 3 month Libor + 20 basis points
Issue price 100.002
Reoffer price 100.002
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 20 basis points
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS1068966073
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.