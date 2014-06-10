Bangalore, Jun 10 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saurashtra) 46,800 Crushing Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 42,500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34,500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40,000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25,500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16,600 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,550 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27,000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8,700 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 38,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,400 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24,000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 695 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) NQ 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 40,000 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15,600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 785 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 815 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 790 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 825 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 935 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 920 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla 1,400 (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 73,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 64,000 3. Sunflower Oil 57,500 4. Kardi Oil 90,000 5. Linseed Oil 72,500 6. Sesame Oil 83,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61,500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 81,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 55,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 59,000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 51,300 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63,800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 67,500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 66,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 755 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 800 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 49,500 4. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (5%) FOB Indonesia 1,220 US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (1.75%FFA)C&F India 1,260 US$/M.T. Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified