UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
-- Source link: (link.reuters.com/buj99v)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
BEIJING, April 19 Clearance of the housing overhang in many of China's smaller cities is likely to persist, a senior economic planner was quoted as saying on Tuesday, suggesting that smaller centres may continue to prosper from intensifying property curbs in bigger cities.