* Indian shares are likely to start flat after hitting record
highs in the previous three sessions.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is down 0.17 percent.
* Asian shares were mixed and consolidating near recent highs
tracking a flat finish on the Wall Street.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.82 billion
rupees ($115.20 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Auto stocks would be in focus after an industry body said
weak monsoon rains could have a negative impact on the
automobile sector.
($1 = 59.2000 Indian Rupees)
