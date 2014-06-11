* Indian shares are likely to start flat after hitting record highs in the previous three sessions. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.17 percent. * Asian shares were mixed and consolidating near recent highs tracking a flat finish on the Wall Street. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.82 billion rupees ($115.20 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Auto stocks would be in focus after an industry body said weak monsoon rains could have a negative impact on the automobile sector. ($1 = 59.2000 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)