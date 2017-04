* USD/INR seen opening near Tuesday's closing levels of 59.29/30 in the absence of any major cues. * The Indian rupee weakened for a second day on Tuesday as good dollar demand from importers and weakness in domestic shares through a large part of the day, as also in other Asian currencies, hurt sentiment. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a broad range of 59.10 to 59.50 for the day. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into the debt and equity markets for near-term direction, while consumer price inflation data due on Thursday will be watched, though a large impact on the foreign exchange market is unlikely. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 60.01/60.11 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards.