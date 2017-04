* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.56 percent on Tuesday, seen flat at open after rising for a second straight session on Tuesday due to profit-taking. * The benchmark yield expected to trade in the 8.53-8.59 percent range for the day. * Traders expect caution after foreign investors nearly exhausted their available investment limit in government debt. * National Stock Exchange announced it will conduct an auction for 71.52 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) on Wednesday to allot the remaining unutilised limits for foreign investors. * Foreign Investors bought a net $419.9 million in debt on Tuesday, taking their total purchases in the debt market so far this month to $2.23 billion.