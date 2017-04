* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.58 percent, from its Tuesday close of 8.56 percent, tracking rise in U.S. treasury yields. * U.S. benchmark 10-year yields scaled one-month peaks on Tuesday, as investors have started to price in the prospect of higher interest rates following recent upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. * Intraday, traders expect yields to be range-bound ahead of the auction outcome of unutilised debt limits worth 71.52 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to foreign investors. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield in an 8.53 percent to 8.59 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)