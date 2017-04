* Shares in India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd fell as much as 5.3 percent after the company set a floor price at a discount of 9.7 percent to its Tuesday's close. * L&T Finance said late on Tuesday that it will sell up to 16.5 million shares to institutional investors at 74 rupees a share as against Tuesday's close of 81.9 rupees. * Shares in L&T Finance is trading 4.5 percent lower at 78.20 rupees at 0346 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)